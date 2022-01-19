Sooners Picked to Win Big 12 Softball Title

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – JUNE 10: Jocelyn Alo #78 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a home run with head coach Patty Gasso during the game against the Florida St. Seminoles during the Division I Womens Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

For the 10th straight year, the Oklahoma softball team is the pick to win the Big 12 regular season championship, according the coaches poll out on Wednesday.

It’s the 13th time in the last 14 seasons OU has been picked to win the league by the conference coaches.

OU received all but one first place vote, with coaches not allowed to vote for their own team.

Oklahoma has won nine straight Big 12 regular season titles, and is the reigning national champion.

Here is the complete preseason poll:

2022 Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll

(First-Place Votes)



1. Oklahoma (6) – 36

2. Oklahoma State (1) – 31

3. Texas – 26

4. Baylor – 19

5. Iowa State – 18

6. Texas Tech – 10

7. Kansas – 7