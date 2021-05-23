Sooners Pour On Historic Onslaught in Regional Win

It’s not something that happens often. Oklahoma trailing in a softball game. The Sooners struggled a bit against Wichita State on Saturday and Sunday proved to be the same…at least early on.

The Shockers shocked the Sooners jumping out to a 4-0 lead. That was the biggest deficit Oklahoma had faced all season.

However, in the OU half of the second, the Sooners turned it on. They notched eight runs and the team that leads the nation in home runs did it without hitting a single home run. Nicole Mendes hit a two run double to cut the lead in half, Tiare Jennings did the same after that to tie it up.

OU took the lead for good that half inning when Lynnsie Elam hit an RBI single.

After that, the bats really woke up as OU hit six home runs. Grace Lyons hit a pair of homers for OU, Jennings added one as well It was the 25th home run of her freshman season. She’s five homers away from breaking the NCAA freshman home run record.

Rylie Boone put on a show herself following that. She blasted her first career home run, which happened with the bases loaded, meaning her first career homer was a grand slam. OU’s Six home runs in Sunday’s regional final tied the NCAA postseason record for single-game home runs.

OU blasted Wichita State 24-7. With the win, Oklahoma notched an NCAA record for runs in a single postseason game. They also set the NCAA record for most runs in a regional with 50 runs.

OU advances to the Super Regional for a third straight season as a host.