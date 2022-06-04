Oklahoma’s softball team got five extra base hits, and a pair of home runs to beat Texas 7-2 on Saturday at the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, advancing to the semifinals on Monday.

OU started early, as Jayda Coleman doubled in the top of the first inning, then Jocelyn Alo blasted a 2-run home run to left field to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead.

Texas got a run in the bottom of the first, and it stayed 2-1 until Oklahoma broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning.

Coleman got her second double, driving home Rylie Boone to make it 3-1.

Alo then followed with a ground ball up the middle to score Coleman and it was 4-1.

Tiare Jennings then hit a two-run home run to left field and the Sooners led 6-1.

Oklahoma added a run in the top of the seventh when Alyssa Brito singled in Alo.

Texas got a run in the bottom of the seventh, but didn’t have a lot of offense, as OU pitcher Hope Trautwein scattered six hits to get the win.

Oklahoma will play Monday at 11:00 am, against either UCLA or the loser of the Oklahoma State-Florida game, and that opponent will have to beat the Sooners twice to advance to the finals.

OU has made the finals every time previously when starting the WCWS 2-0, winning the championship in 2000, 2013, 2016, and 2017, and losing in the finals in 2012 and 2019.

The Sooners are 33-12 in their last nine WCWS appearances.