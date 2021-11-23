Sooners Prepare for Big Bedlam

Oklahoma’s football team will likely need a Bedlam win to make the Big 12 Championship Game for a next-week rematch with Oklahoma State.

The Sooners could still make the conference title game with a loss if Baylor loses at home to Texas Tech.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley just knows he wants his team to prepare to win like any other week.

The Sooners could be playing their last Bedlam game in Stillwater, or at least for a long time, given the fact OU is headed to the Southeastern Conference in the next few years.

Bedlam kickoff is set for 6:30 Saturday night.