Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team shot 67 percent from the field in the second half to pull away and beat Kansas City 75-53 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Sooners were tied at halftime 27-27, then got hot in the second half, led by Grant Sherfield, who scored 22 of his 24 points after halftime and made five three-pointers.

OU shot 58 percent from the field for the game, and were 7-for-17 from three-point range.

Milos Uzan and Tanner Groves both scored 11 points, while Sam Godwin added 10 points.

Oklahoma improved to 7-2 on the season, and will next play Arkansas on Saturday at noon in the BOK Center in Tulsa.