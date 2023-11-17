Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team held UT-Rio Grande Valley to just one made basket in the final 7:30 and beat the Vaqueros 90-66 on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Sooners were in a single digit game midway through the second half before pulling away to win handily.

Five OU players scored in double figures, led by 16 points from John Hugley.

Rivaldo Soares had 15 points off the bench, with Otega Oweh adding 14 points, Le’Tre Darthard 13 and Javian McCollum 11 points.

Oklahoma shot 49 percent from the field and had the rebound advantage, 46-28.

The Vaqueros shot just 33 percent in the second half from the field.

OU’s bench outscored UTRGV 44-8.

Oklahoma improves to 4-0 on the season and next will play Iowa in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day at 2:00 pm.