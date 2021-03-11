Sooners Rally But Fall Short in Loss to Kansas

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team had a rough offensive first half, then stormed back in the second half, only to fall short to Kansas in a 69-62 loss to the Jayhawks in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday night at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

OU scored just 15 first half points and committed 13 turnovers, as Kansas went on a 24-3 run, highlighted by Sooner scoring droughts of over five minutes and over six minutes.

The Sooners trailed 35-15 at halftime, but used an early 11-3 run in the second half to chip away at the lead, and eventually trailed by just three points at 62-59 with three and a half minutes to play.

OU made just one basket from there and Kansas won to advance to the semifinals.

Oklahoma ended up outshooting Kansas 47 percent to 46 percent and outrebounded the Jayhawks 33-27.

The Jayhawks turned 19 OU turnovers into 23 points, however, and the Sooner scoring droughts were eventually too much to overcome.

Brady Manek and Austin Reaves both had 19 points for Oklahoma, with Elijah Harkless the only other Sooner in double figure scoring with 14 points

OU guards De’Vion Harmon and Umoja Gibson combined for just six points and 2-8 shooting.

Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 26 points.

The Sooners drop to 15-10 on the season, and have lost five of their last six games.

Oklahoma will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday.

Kansas advances to the semifinals to play the Texas-Texas Tech winner at 8:30 Friday night.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)