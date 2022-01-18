Sooners Rally, But Kansas Hangs on To Win in Norman

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team went on a 20-2 run in the second half to rally from a double digit deficit and take the lead, but fell short, losing 67-64 to the 7th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

OU trailed 44-32 early in the second half, then surged to take the lead with a 20-2 run and led 52-46.

The margin was single digits the rest of the way, with Christian Braun breaking a 62-62 tie with a three-pointer with 11 second left to give Kansas the lead.

Oklahoma had a chance to tie the game twice with a three-pointer, but both times the Jayhawks fouled the Sooners before they could shoot a three-pointer, and a desperation 3/4 court shot at the buzzer was no good from Elijah Harkless.

Kansas outshot OU 47 percent to 43 percent, and doubled the Sooners in three-point makes with 8 to 4.

Jordan Goldwire led Oklahoma with 15 points, with Umoja Gibson scoring 11 points and Jalen Hill 10 points.

Tanner Groves had 8 points, and was just 4-for-13 from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point range.

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 16 points.

Oklahoma had won three of the last four meetings against the Jayhawks in Norman.

OU falls to 12-6 on the season, 2-4 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners host 5th-ranked Baylor next on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

