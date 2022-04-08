Oklahoma’s baseball team got a pair of runs in the top of the 9th inning to take the lead, then threw out a Cowboy runner at second base to end the game in the bottom of the 9th and beat OSU 8-7 at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater on Friday night.

The Sooners got an RBI single from Sebastian Orduno to score Kendall Pettis to break a 7-7 tie in the 9th.

Earlier in the inning, Blake Robertson tied the game on an RBI double to score Peyton Graham.

In the bottom of the 9th, OU catcher Jimmy Crooks threw out Zach Ehrhard trying to steal second base to end the game.

OU trailed 7-4 when they got two runs in the seventh inning. Jackson Nicklaus singled in Wallace Clark to make it 7-5.

Then Crooks lined one to center field that Caeden Trenkle dived and appeared to make the catch on.

A run scored, but on replay review, it was ruled Trenkle did not make the catch, and a second Sooner run that likely would have scored was called back to third base and it was 7-6 OSU.

The lead went back and forth early.

OSU scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead, on a two-run single by Ehrhard and a two-run double by Griffin Doersching to make it 7-4 Cowboys.

OU had taken the lead in third inning on a double by Robertson to score Graham to make it 2-1 Sooners.

Jake Thompson then gave OSU the lead with a two-run home run in the third inning to make it 3-2 Cowboys.

OU responded with two runs in the fifth inning.

Jackson Nicklaus singled in Cade Horton to tie it at 3.

Then Robertson singled home Nicklaus to give OU a 4-3 lead.

OU improves to 18-10 overall, 4-3 in the Big 12, while OSU falls to 21-9 and 5-2 in conference play.

Oklahoma has won two in a row in Stillwater over OSU after losing five straight.

OU is 2-0 this season against OSU.

The three-game Big 12 series is the first Bedlam conference series played entirely on campus since 1989, and it’s the earliest on the calendar for a Bedlam conference series since 1986.

The two teams continue the three-game series Saturday night at 8:00 pm, then finish Sunday at 3:00 pm.