Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team came from 12 points down in the first half to beat South Alabama 64-60 at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday.

The Sooners heated up in the second half, shooting 52 percent from the field after halftime.

OU outrebounded the Jaguars 39-23, but were just 3-for-17 from three-point range.

Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 17 points.

Jacob Groves made two big plays late to help clinch the win, making a three-pointer with 2:53 to play to give OU a 62-60 lead.

Groves then blocked a dunk attempt by USA with 25 seconds to play and OU got the loose ball.

South Alabama didn’t score in the final 5:18 of the game.

OU improves to 3-1 on the season.

The Sooners will play Nebraska in a tournament in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day.