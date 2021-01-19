Sooners Return with Rout of Kansas State

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team forced 20 turnovers and scored 20 points off the turnovers in a 76-50 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

In their first game in a week, OU held the Wildcats to just 36 percent shooting and just 3-for-15 from three-point range.

The Sooners went on a 13-0 run late in the first half to take a 32-24 lead at halftime, then blew the game open in the second half for the win over coach Lon Kruger’s alma mater.

De’Vion Harmon led OU with 16 points and hit three straight baskets late in the first half to help the Sooners take the lead for good.

Two other Sooners scored in double figures, with Alondes Williams scoring 13 points and Kur Kuath with 12.

Maurice Harkless had 8 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists.

Both Brady Manek and Jalen Hill returned for Oklahoma after missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols, with each scoring 6 points.

OU has won five of their last six games over Kansas State in Norman.

The Sooners improved to 8-4 overall, 4-3 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma hosts 9th-ranked Kansas this Saturday at 11:00 am.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)