Sooners’ Road Woes Continue in Lubbock

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team was in a tight game all the way, but saw their road losing streak continue with a 69-61 loss at Texas Tech on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Sooners lost their fourth straight road game and fifth straight game in Lubbock.

There were 10 ties and 17 lead changes in the game, with neither team leading by more than five points until Tech took charge in the final minutes, making their final four field goal attempts to win by eight points.

Austin Reaves hit a three-pointer with just under five minutes left to tie the game at 56. Reaves had 16 points.

The Red Raiders answered with a free throw, a Davide Moretti three-pointer, and a layup by Kyler Edwards to make it 62-56 Tech with 2:10 to play.

The Red Raiders outshot OU 52 percent to 45 percent and outrebounded the Sooners 32-25.

Oklahoma was just 6-for-24 from three-point range in the game with Reaves hitting half of those.

Brady Manek led OU with 19 points and was the only other Sooner in double figure scoring besides Reaves.

The Red Raiders had four in double figures, led by T.J. Holyfield’s 21 points.

Oklahoma drops to 14-8 on the season, 4-5 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners host #13 West Virginia this Saturday at 1:00 pm at the Lloyd Noble Center.