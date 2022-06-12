The Oklahoma baseball team hit five solo home runs and held Virginia Tech to just two hits on their way to an 11-2 win in Game 3 of the NCAA super regional in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sunday, to advance to the College World Series for the 11th time and first time since 2010.

The Sooners scored in seven of the nine innings, including each of the last six.

Tanner Tredaway led OU on offense, going four-for-five with two doubles, two home runs and three runs batated in.

Cade Horton got the pitching win, going six innings, striking out eight and giving up two hits and two earned runs.

Chazz Martinez pitched a hitless seventh inning, then Trevin Michael closed it out in the final two innings, striking out four and not allowing a baserunner.

OU got started with two runs in the top of the first, on a pair of solo home runs from Peyton Graham and Tredaway.

The Hokies tied it in the third inning on a two-run home run by Carson DeMartini.

It was all Sooners after that.

OU scored three runs in the fourth inning, with Tredaway connecting for his second solo home run.

Brett Squires singled in Wallace Clark to make it 4-2, then Kendall Pettis hit a sacrifice fly to plate Jackson Nicklaus and it was 5-2 Sooners.

Oklahoma added two runs in the fifth inning, with Blake Robertson hitting a double to right center, scoring John Spikerman to make it 6-2.

Tredaway was the next batter and he doubled as well to score Robertson and it was 7-2.

OU then scored single runs in the each of the last four innings to put the game away.

In the sixth, Pettis hit a solo home run to make it 8-2.

In the seventh, Jimmy Crooks singled in Tredaway and it was 9-2.

Nicklaus hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to make it 10-2.

Oklahoma’s final run came in the ninth when Clark grounded out, but Robertson scored to make it 11-2.

The Sooners will play Texas A&M in the first round of the College World Series in Omaha, with that game set for either Friday or Saturday.

Game times and dates will not be announced until the complete field of eight has been determined.

Photo courtesy @OU_Baseball