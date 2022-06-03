Oklahoma’s baseball team scored 16 straight runs to rout Liberty 16-to-3 in the opening round of the NCAA regional in Gainesville, Florida, on Friday.

After falling behind 3-0, the Sooners shut out the Flames after that, with two big innings, scoring four in the second inning and eight in the fifth to blow the game open.

In the second, Wallace Clark singled in Jimmy Crooks to get OU on the board.

The Sooners then got back-to-back home runs from Kendall Pettis, who hit a two-run shot, and then a solo blast from John Spikerman gave OU a 4-3 lead.

Spikerman added to the Sooner lead in the fourth with a two-run single to score Brett Squires and Pettis and it was 6-3.

Oklahoma then put the game out of reach with eight runs in the fifth.

Jackson Nicklaus singled in Tanner Tredaway and Crooks to make it 8-3.

Squires followed with a single to score Clark and it was 9-3 Sooners.

Spikerman reached on an infield single to score Nicklaus and it was 10-3.

Then Peyton Graham got the big blast, a grand slam to center field to give OU a 14-3 lead.

Oklahoma got two more runs in the seventh inning when Crooks got a bloop double down the left field line to score Pettis and Graham.

OU advances in the regional to play Saturday at 6:00 pm against the winner of tonight’s game between the host team Florida and Central Michigan.