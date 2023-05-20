Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team scored in four of the six innings they batted and beat Missouri 11-0 in a six inning run-rule in the NCAA regional on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

The Sooners got multiple RBI games from Cydney Sanders, Kinzie Hansen and Grace Green, and OU pitcher Jordy Bahl went five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out seven.

Sanders got the Sooners started with a two-run single in the top of the first inning that scored Jayda Coleman and Haley Lee and OU led 2-0.

Sanders added a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it 7-0.

Haley Lee doubled in Coleman in the third inning to give OU a 3-0 lead, then Hansen hit a two-run home run later in the inning and it was 5-0.

Lee scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning before Sanders’ home run.

OU added four runs in the sixth inning.

Tiare Jennings flied out with the bases loaded to score Alynah Torres and it was 8-0.

Quincee Lilio walked with the bases loaded to make it 9-0, then Grace Green singled to score Coleman and Sophia Nugent to conclude the scoring.

OU has won 45 straight games, two games short of tying the record for the longest winning streak in NCAA history.

OU has won 62 straight home games and 51 of their last 54 regional home games.

The Sooners improved to 53-1 overall, and will play in the regional final Sunday at 1:00.