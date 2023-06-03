Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team won got a pair of home runs, and won their 50th straight game in a 9-0 run-rule win over Tennessee on Saturday in the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

OU advances to the WCWS semifinals for the 10th time in school history and the seventh time in a row.

The win extends OU’s NCAA record winning streak, and improved their record to 22-2 vs. Southeastern Conference teams in the NCAA Tournament since the start of 2016.

Oklahoma bounced back from their opening round game in which they struggled offensively by scoring all nine of their runs in the second and third innings.

Tiare Jennings blasted a 3-run home run in the second inning to put the Sooners on top.

Then OU scored six runs in the third.

Kinzie Hansen hit a low line drive for a 2-run home run to left center to make it 5-0.

The Lady Vols then misplayed a fly ball by Rylie Boone to left field that turned in a triple to score Grace Lyons and Alynah Torrest and it was 7-0.

Two more OU runs scored on wild pitches later in the inning to make it 9-0.

Jordy Bahl got the pitching win.

After giving up a double to lead off the game, she didn’t surrender another hit, striking out three in three and two-thirds innings.

Three OU pitchers got in after Bahl, with Alex Storako, Kierston Deal and Nicole May all pitching to close it out.

It’s the 34th shutout win of the season for the Sooners, to set a school record.

Oklahoma improves to 58-1 on the season, and they get another day off on Sunday.

OU will play Monday at 11:00 am and their opponent will need to beat them twice to advance to the WCWS Finals.

Oklahoma has beaten every other team currently ranked in the top 11 of the NFCA poll this season.

The Sooners are 13-3 in the WCWS the last three seasons and 33-4 in games at Hall of Fame Stadium the last three years.

By Brian Brinkley