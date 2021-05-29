Sooners Run-Rule Washington for Fifth Straight Trip to Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma’s softball team earned their 34th run-rule win of the season to beat Washington 9-1 and sweep the NCAA super regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, clinching a fifth straight trip to the Women’s College World Series.

It’s OU’s 14th time to make the WCWS, as they got their 10th straight super regional win and their 43rd win in their last 46 home games in the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma scored in every inning, getting on the board in the first on a wild pitch by Gabby Plain that allowed Tiare Jennings to score and it was 1-0.

In the second, Jayda Coleman walked with the bases loaded to score Jana Johns and it was 2-0.

Johns hit a two-run home run in the third inning to double the lead to 4-0.

Washington got a run in the third inning to cut the Sooner lead to 4-1.

OU answered with two home runs in the fourth inning.

Jocelyn Alo blasted a two-run home run for her 30th of the season to tie the Big 12 and OU school record.

Then Kinzie Hansen hit a solo shot to make it 7-1 Sooners.

Two more runs scored in the fifth inning, as Lynnsie Elam doubled in Nicole Mendes, then Alo singled in Rylie Boone to complete the scoring.

OU pitcher Shannon Saile threw a complete game, giving up just four hits and striking out five.

Oklahoma improved to 50-2 on the season, the fifth straight full season OU has won 50 games, and the eighth time in the last nine full seasons it’s happened.

The Women’s College World Series begins Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

(photo courtesy @OU_Softball)