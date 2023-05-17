Oklahoma’s men’s golf team finished second place at the NCAA regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, but it was good enough to advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, next week.

The Sooners finished at 25-under par, three shots behind Alabama.

The top five teams advance to the NCAA’s.

After a good start, the Sooners struggled in the middle part of the round, then recovered to secure their spot in the national tournament.

Drew Goodman shot a final round 67 to finish at 13-under par, one shot behind the individual winner, Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech.

Ben Lorenz of OU finished third, shooting a 66 to end up at 10-under par.

OU will begin stroke play in the NCAA’s a week from Friday, with the top eight teams in stroke play advancing to the match play quarterfinals.

Oklahoma State was playing in the Las Vegas regional, and shot 10-under in the final round, but finished in seventh place, and failed to make the NCAA Championships for just the second time in the last 76 years.