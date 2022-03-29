Oklahoma’s baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the 9th inning to come from behind and beat Oklahoma State 7-6 on Tuesday night at OneOK Field in Tulsa.

OSU pitcher Trevor Martin walked SEbastian Orduno with the bases loaded, bringing home Mason Lowe with the winning run.

Martin led off the inning by hitting Peyton Graham with a pitch, then Graham advanced to third base on a pair of wild pitches.

Blake Robertson singled home Graham to tie it 6-6, before an intentional walk loaded the bases to set up the game-winning walked-in run.

The Cowboys had taken the lead in the top of the 8th inning when David Mendham led off the inning with a solo home run to make it 6-5.

Oklahoma had tied the game at 5-5 in the sixth inning when Jackson Nicklaus doubled in Cade Horton and Chazz Martinez, who just beat the throw home, a play that was upheld on replay review.

OSU had seemingly taken control with a four-run second inning, getting an RBI double from Hueston Morrill and an RBI single from Aidan Meola, followed by a two-run double by Zach Ehrhard to make it 4-0.

OU responded with a 3-run bottom half of the second.

Cade Horton doubled in Jimmy Crooks, then after a groundout RBI from Max McGwire, an infield single from Jackson Nicklaus scored Horton to make it 4-3.

The Cowboys added to the lead in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single by Mendham, who drove home Erhhard to make it 5-3.

The win by OU ended an 11-game OSU winning streak overall, a 3-game losing streak by the Sooners in the Bedlam series, and a four-game losing streak to the Cowboys in Tulsa.

Oklahoma improves to 15-8 on the season and the Sooners next will play Texas in a three-game series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday through Sunday.

Oklahoma State falls to 18-7 overall, and will visit Kansas State for a three-game series this weekend starting Friday.