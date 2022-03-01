Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team shot 53 percent from the field and held West Virginia to just 38 percent on their way to a 72-59 win over the Mountaineers on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

After some early lead changes, the Sooners went on a 13-0 run, holding WVU without a field goal for about 10 and a half minutes, and building a 28-14 lead.

The Mountaineers closed the first half on a 10-0 run, and cut the OU lead to 28-26 early in the second half.

Oklahoma never lost the lead, but it stayed single digits until the final few minutes when OU went on a 9-2 run to build a double digit lead and win it.

Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 17 points and 10 rebounds and made two 3-pointers.

Jordan Goldwire had 16 points and Jalen Hill 10 points.

OU made their last five field goal attempts and was 8-for-20 from three-point range.

Oklahoma outscored WVU 23-7 off turnovers on their way to their sixth straight win over the Mountaineers and their fourth in a row in Norman.

The Sooners improved to 16-14 overall, 6-11 in Big 12 play.

OU finishes the regular season at Kansas State Saturday at 3:00, needing a win to avoid a first round Big 12 Tournament game involving the #8 and #9 seeds.