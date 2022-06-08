Oklahoma’s softball team set a Women’s College World Series single game record with six home runs and tied the WCWS record for runs in a game in a 16-1 rout of Texas in Game 1 of the WCWS Finals on Wednesday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Both Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings hit two home runs each, and Jana Johns and Taylon Snow added home runs as OU scored the final 16 runs in the game, which is the most the Sooners have scored against the Longhorns.

OU also matched the most home runs hit in a single WCWS with 15, and broke their own record from a year ago for most runs scored in a single WCWS.

Texas scored a run in the top of the first on a walked-in run.

OU answered with five runs in the bottom of the first, with Alo hitting a two-run home run and Snow adding a three-run shot.

In the second, Grace Lyons singled to left to score Alo to make it 6-1.

Oklahoma then got four more runs in the third, with Johns hitting a solo homer, and Jennings a 3-run shot.

OU got two more runs in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Johns that scored Hansen and a groundout by Grace Green.

In the fifth, Alo added a 2-run home run and Jennings a solo homer.

The final Sooner run scored in the sixth inning when Alyssa Brito singled in Alo.

Alo broke the WCWS record for runs scored in a game with five, and moved into second place on the NCAA career RBI list, and took the season lead in the nation with 34 for the year.

Oklahoma will go for their sixth national championship on Thursday night in Game 2 at 6:30.

If Texas wins, a third “if necessary” game will be played Friday night at 7:30 pm.