Sooners Smash Houston Baptist in Final Non-Con Contest

Oklahoma laid the lumber to Houston Baptist in their final non-conference game of the season Saturday, 84-65.

Early in the contest, Kur Kuath slammed home an alley-oop from Austin Reaves to give the Sooners an early lead. Foreshadowing what we would see the rest of the game. Kuath had six points, all of which came on dunks.

OU had a quiet rest of the half though only leading the Huskies by three at the break. In the second half, OU turned it into a dunk contest.

Before they did, Austin Reaves nailed a three to give the Sooners a lead for good. He led OU with 15.

But following that Viktor Iwukor went ballistic. He had not one, but five dunks coming in a variety of ways. A feed from Elijah Harkless and De’Vion Harmon, a few alley-oops as well. In the end Iwukor, who is still coming back from the effects of Covid, sparked a 12-2 run. He scored 12 points himself, all of which came in the second half.

Jalen Hill also got in on the fun telegraphing a pass and throwing a jam down himself as the Sooners cruised to their second straight win.

Next up for OU, they play host to 14th ranked Texas Tech Tuesday night in the LNC.