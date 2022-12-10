Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team made 13 of their first 16 shots and shot 62 percent from the field in the first half, but cooled off in the second half and lost to 9th-ranked Arkansas 88-78 on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The Sooners shot 57 percent from the field for the game, but the Razorbacks shot 59 percent, and forced 15 OU turnovers they turned into 17 points.

OU made 7 of 15 from three-point range, with three of those makes from Grant Sherfield, who led the Sooners with 23 points.

Sherfield was joined in double figures by Milos Uzan, who had 15 points, and Jalen Hill with 11 points.

Oklahoma led by as many as nine points in the first half, but Arkansas used a 14-2 run spanning the two halves to take the lead for good, and used an 8-0 run to build a double digit lead, which eventually became 16 points.

Ricky Council led Arkansas with 26 points.

The Sooners fell to 7-3 on the season, and will next play Central Arkansas next Saturday in Norman at noon.