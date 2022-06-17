Oklahoma’s baseball team scored seven runs in the second inning and added a grand slam in the fourth to take charge and go on to beat Texas A&M 13-8 in the opening round of the Men’s College World Series on Friday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Sooners seven-run second inning was capped by a three-run home run to right field by Jimmy Crooks to give OU an 8-0 lead.

An Aggies homer made it 8-3 in the bottom of the second, but Jackson Nicklaus extended OU’s lead with a grand slam in the fourth to make it 12-3, and the OU pitching staff was able to hold off A&M bats enough the rest of the way.

Oklahoma put a run on the board in the first inning when Blake Robertson grounded out to score John Spikerman.

In the second, Peyton Graham walked with the bases loaded to score Nicklaus and it was 2-0.

Robertson followed with a single up the middle to score Kendall Pettis and Spikerman to make it 4-0 Sooners.

Tanner Tredaway singled in Graham and it was 5-0, setting up Crooks’ 3-run blast.

The Aggies made it interesting late, scoring four runs in the seventh inning, but OU got an insurance run in the ninth inning when Spikerman singled in Sebastian Orduno to make it 13-8.

Oklahoma’s run total tied a school record in the CWS, matching the 13 they scored in the national championship game against Georgia Tech in 1994.

OU will play the Texas-Notre Dame winner on Sunday at 6:00 pm.