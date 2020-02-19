Sooners Succumb at Home to Top-Ranked Baylor

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team saw #1 Baylor go on a 23-5 first half run, and a 13-2 run in the second half to pull away and beat the Sooners 65-54 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The win was the 23rd straight win for the Bears to break the Big 12 record for the longest winning streak.

After OU took a 10-5 lead in the first half, Baylor’s 23-5 run gave them a 28-15 lead before the Sooenrs rallied to cut the halftime deficit to six, 30-24.

In the second half, the Sooners cut Baylor’s lead to one, but the Bears responded with a 13-2 run to built a 12-point lead at 52-40 and OU couldn’t make a significant run after that.

Kristian Doolittle led Oklahoma with 18 points.

He was one of three Sooners in double figures.

Alondes Williams had 11 points and Brady Manek 10.

OU shot just 37 percent from the field and were 5-for-21 from three-point range.

The loss was Oklahoma’s fifth in a row to the Bears.

OU drops to 16-10 overall, 6-7 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma visits Bedlam rival Oklahoma State this Saturday for a 3:00 tipoff at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

