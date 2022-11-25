Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team went on a 12-3 run late to take control and beat Seton Hall 77-64 on Friday night in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Sooners led by one at halftime and took the lead for good midway through the second half.

Grant Sherfield led all scorers with 25 points and made three 3-pointers.

Sam Godwin had 12 points and 6 rebounds, and both Jacob Groves and Jalen Hill scored 10 points.

The Sooners shot 52 percent were 10-for-20 from three-point range.

OU improves to 5-1, and will face Mississippi in the championship game Sunday at 12:30 pm.