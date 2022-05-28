Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team hit four home runs and pitcher Nicole May tossed a three-hitter as the Sooners beat Central Florida 7-1 on Saturday to sweep the super regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and advance to their sixth straight Women’s College World Series.

OU senior shortstop Grace Lyons hit two home runs, a solo homer in the third and a three-run homer in the fourth inning.

Jana Johns added a solo homer in the fifth inning and Jocelyn Alo added to her NCAA career record total with a solo homer in the sixth inning, her 29th of the year and 117th of her career.

The Sooners started the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single by Alyssa Brito that scored Jayda Coleman.

The Sooners will be going to their 15th WCWS in school history and will be trying to win their sixth national championship, second in a row, and fourth in the last six editions of the WCWS.

OU’s win over UCF broke the NCAA record for most consecutive wins in super regional games with their 12th in a row, breaking a mark set by Florida from 2008 to 2014.

The Sooners also tied two other NCAA records, with their eighth straight win in a super regional series at home, and with their 11th straight win in a super regional game at home.

The former record was first set by Arizona State, and the latter by Florida.

The WCWS starts Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, with times to be announced on Sunday.