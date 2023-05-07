Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team got a complete game pitching performance from Alex Storako and a pair of two-run doubles to beat #7 Oklahoma State 5-1 to sweep the Cowgirls, finish Big 12 play 18-0, and win their 41st straight game, tying the NCAA single season record.

The win matches OU’s own 41-game winning streak in 2019, and the Sooners finished Big 12 play unbeaten for the third time, also having done it in 2018 and 2019.

OU has swept the regular season series in 10 of the last 11 years and won 32 of the last 34 vs. OSU and 15 of the last 17 in Stillwater.

Oklahoma got on the board first in the third inning when Grace Lyons doubled to the gap in right center to score Jayda Coleman and Cydney Sanders to make it 2-0.

OU doubled the lead in the fifth inning when Alynah Torres doubled to left field to score Lyons and Haley Lee and it was 4-0 Sooners.

OU got a sacrifice fly from Lyons in the sixth inning to score Coleman and make it 5-0.

OSU answered in the bottom of the sixth on a double by Micaela Wark down the right field line to score Chyenne Factor and make it 5-1.

That was the final, as Storako scattered six hits and struck out four to improve to 16-0 on the season.

OU’s 41-game winning streak is six short of the NCAA record set by Arizona in 1996 and ’97.

The Sooners have recorded four of the top five longest winning streaks in NCAA history, all of them accomplished in the last five seasons.

Oklahoma has won 27 straight Big 12 regular season conference games, 94 of the last 96, and have won 62 of their last 65 Big 12 road games.

The Sooners improve to 49-1 overall, 18-0 in Big 12 play.

The Cowgirls fall to 41-12 overall, and finish Big 12 play 10-8.

Next up is the Big 12 Tournament, starting Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma will get a first round bye and won’t play until Friday at 1:00 pm.

The Sooners will meet the winner of Thursday’s 4-5 seed game between Baylor and Iowa State.

The Cowgirls will be the #3 seed and play #6 seed Kansas Thursday at 6:00 pm.

The only possible Bedlam matchup would be in the championship game Saturday at 2:00 pm.