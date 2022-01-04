Sooners Threaten, But Lose at Top-Ranked Baylor

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team shot 56 percent from the field, and were within five points late in the game, but eventually lost to #1 Baylor 84-74 on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Baylor shot 56 percent as well from the field and outrebounded OU 34-16, outscoring the Sooners 19-0 in second chance points.

The lead changed hands ten times to start the game before Baylor took the lead for good and led 45-36 at halftime.

OU went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to five at 50-45, but could not get closer.

The Sooners were led by Tanner Groves, who had 13 points.

Groves and his brother Jacob, along with Bijan Cortes all returned from the COVID-19 list after missing Saturday night’s win over Kansas State.

Jalen Hill and Umoja Gibson had 12 points each, while Ethan Chargois added 10 points.

The Bears were led by James Akinjo’s 27 points, with Adam Flagler scoring 22 points.

Baylor improves to 14-0, while the Sooners fall to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play.

OU will next host 11th-ranked Iowa State this Saturday at 5:00 pm.