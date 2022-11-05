Oklahoma’s football team trails Baylor 24-21 at halftime at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

Oklahoma got the ball to start the game and went 75 yards in 10 plays to a touchdown.

Dillon Gabriel had two big running plays on the drive, running for 25, then scoring from 10 yards out to put the Sooners up 7-0 with 11:13 to play in the first quarter.

Baylor answered with their own scoring drive, going 63 yards in 11 plays, with Craig Williams scoring on a run around the left side from 11 yards out to tie the game 7-7 with 5:55 left in the first quarter.

The Sooners turned it over on the ensuing possession, with Gabriel getting his pass tipped by T.J. Franklin, and intercepted by Dillon Doyle, who returned it 9 yards to the OU 26-yard line.

It took Baylor just three plays to score, with Jordan Nabors scoring on a 6-yard run to give the Bears a 14-7 lead with 3:50 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma immediately responded, as Gabriel went deep to Marvin Mims for a 63-yard touchdown pass to cap a 3-play, 75 yard drive and it was tied 14-14 with 3:01 left in the first quarter.

After a Baylor punt, OU turned it back over, as Gabriel had another pass tipped and Devin Lemear intercepted for the Bears, returning it 31 yards to the OU 34-yard line.

That led to a 49-yard field goal by John Mayers and Baylor led 17-14 with 12:59 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession, going for it on 4th and 1 from the Baylor 35, but Marcus Major was stopped for no gain.

The Bears then went 65 yards in four plays to add to their lead.

Craig Williams gained 51 yards on a run, then finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put Baylor up 24-14 with 9:06 left in the first half.

Oklahoma responded with a 75-yard drive in nine plays, with Eric Gray scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run to cut Baylor’s lead to 24-21 with 6:46 to play in the second quarter.

The two teams then exchanged interceptions.

Billy Bowman picked off Blake Shapen at the OU 20-yard line.

Then OU gave it right back, as Gabriel had his third pass intercepted, this time by Christian Morgan at the Baylor 32-yard line.

The Bears had to punt back to OU, and as the half expired, OU’s Zach Schmit missed a 55-yard field goal wide left.

OU has won two in a row after a three-game losing streak.