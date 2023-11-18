Oklahoma’s football team is tied 17-17 with Brigham Young at halftime at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Saturday.

Both teams gained one first down and punted on their opening possession.

On Oklahoma’s second possession, the Sooners got a big play when Dillon Gabriel passed deep to Jayden Gibson for a gain of 55 yards to the BYU 2-yard line.

Three plays later, Gabriel passed to Nic Anderson in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown, capping a 7-play, 85-yard drive and putting the Sooners up 7-0 with 8:04 left in the first quarter.

BYU answered by going 75 yards in 10 plays to tie it.

On fourth and one, Jake Retzlaff passed to Chase Roberts, who made some nice moves to escape two Sooner defenders and scored on a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:05 to play in the first quarter.

On Oklahoma’s ensuing possession, the Sooners were lined up to punt, but faked it, and punter Luke Elzinga passed to a wide open Ethan Downs for a gain of 21 and an apparent first down.

OU’s Nic Anderson was called for pass interference on the play, however, and the Sooners had the play called back.

This time the Sooners did punt, and BYU’s Parker Kingston returned the punt 31 yards to the OU 43-yard line.

On the first play after the punt, the Cougars gave it right back, as a handoff resulted in a fumble and Rondell Bothroyd recovered for the Sooners at their own 48-yard line.

Oklahoma used seven plays to go 52 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Gabriel passed to Jayden Gibson in the back of the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown to put the Sooners back on top 14-7 with 13:06 left in the second quarter.

Once again, BYU responded to an Oklahoma touchdown with one of their own, going 75 yards in 10 plays.

A pair 20-yard plus pass plays moved the Cougars into scoring range, and the drive was finished off by a one-yard touchdown pass from Retzlaff to Isaac Rex to tie the game at 14 with 7:49 left in the second quarter.

The Sooners regained the lead on the ensuing possession, with Gabriel passing to Drake Stoops for a gain of 24, setting up a 23-yard field goal by Zach Schmit to put OU up 17-14 with 2:43 to play in the first half.

BYU was able to get into field goal range following that and as time expired in the first half, Will Ferrin kicked a 49-yard field goal to tie the game at 17.

This is the third meeting between the two teams, with BYU winning the first two, both at neutral sites.

The Cougars beat OU in the 1994 Copper Bowl in Tuscon, Arizona, and in the 2009 season opener in Arlington, Texas.