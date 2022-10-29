The Oklahoma football team leads Iowa State 13-6 at halftime at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

OU got the ball to start the game, and a holding penalty on the first play set them back and they were forced to punt after three downs.

On Iowa State’s second snap, Hunter Dekkers’ deep pass was picked off by OU’s Woodi Washington at the Sooner 42-yard line.

Oklahoma gave it right back five plays later, as Eric Gray had the ball stripped by Myles Purchase, and Gerry Vaughn recovered at the Cyclones’ 13-yard line.

Iowa State faced a fourth and 1 at their own 45-yard line, but Cartevious Norton was stopped for a loss of one by Justin Broiles and the Sooners took over on downs.

Oklahoma got into field goal range from there and Zach Schmit kicked a 41-yard field goal to give OU a 3-0 lead with 6:31 to play in the first quarter.

Iowa State answered with a drive that led to a 27-yard field goal by Jace Gilbert to tie the game at 3-3 with 2:08 left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma got the ball inside the ISU five-yard line and appeared to be settling for a 19-yard field goal, but the Sooners faked it.

Holder Michael Turk flipped the ball to kicker Schmit and he ran it in from 9 yards out for the touchdown to put the Sooners up 10-3 with 12:23 to play in the second quarter.

Iowa State had to punt after three downs, and OU drove to another field goal, with Schmit kicking a 34-yarder to put the Sooners up 13-3 with 6:30 left in the first half.

The two teams exchanged punts, then Iowa State got a 43-yard field goal from Gilbert to cut OU’s lead to 13-6 with 45 seconds left in the second quarter.

This is the first meeting between these two teams with both unranked since 1999.