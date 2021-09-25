Sooners Trail West Virginia After 3 Quarters

Oklahoma’s football team trails West Virginia 13-10 after three quarters in the Big 12 openers for both teams at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday night.

West Virginia got the ball first and methodically marched 75 yards in 17 plays, taking 9:07 off the clock, with Garrett Greene keeping at quarterback for a 2-yard touchdown run and it was 7-0 Mountaineers with 5:54 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma answered with their own touchdown drive, going 52 yards in 7 plays, with Spencer Rattler throwing to Eric Gray for a gain of 38 yards, then to Austin Stogner for a 5-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 2:47 to play in the first quarter.

On 3rd and 14 on their next possession, Jarret Doege threw a deep pass intercepted by Delarrin Turner-Yell at the OU 24-yard line.

Oklahoma couldn’t do anything with it, however and the two teams exchanged two punts before another turnover.

Jackie Matthews intercepted Rattler at the WVU 32-yard line, but once again they couldn’t capitalize and had to punt.

OU had to punt as well, and the Mountaineers marched to get a 25-yard field goal by Casey Legg as time expired in the half to give WVU a 10-7 lead at halftime.

The Sooners had 91 total yards at halftime and there was a “we want Caleb” chant from some fans, wanting backup quarterback Caleb Williams to replace Rattler, who was 7-for-11 for 73 yards passing at halftime.

Oklahoma got the ball to start the second half and got a 28-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic to tie it at 10-10 with 11:26 to play in the third quarter.

Rattler passed to Michael Woods for a gain of 35 yards to set up the score.

West Virginia answered with their own field goal to regain the lead.

Leddie Brown gained 20 yards on a run to the OU 16-yard line, setting up a 21-yard field goal by Legg to make it 13-10 Mountaineers with 5:21 to play in the third quarter.

The Sooners are 8-0 against West Virginia in the Big 12 era.