Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team used a 13-2 run early in the second half, and hot 3-point shooting to beat Missouri State 89-72 in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 28 points, and made five three-pointers, plus was 7-for-7 at the free throw line.

There were 10 lead changes in the first half, with the Sooners up 47-41 at halftime, before taking charge with their early second half run.

Jordan Goldwire was the only other OU player in double figure scoring with 15 points.

The Sooners were 12-for-25 from three-point range, and shot 50 percent overall from the field.

It was OU’s first NIT appearance since a second round loss at Michigan in 2004.

Oklahoma will play the winner of the Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure game in the second round at a site and date to be determined.