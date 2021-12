Oklahoma’s football team will play Oregon in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on December 29th at 8:15 central time, it was announced Sunday.

The Sooners will be playing in their 23rd straight bowl game and 55th in school history.

Oklahoma has faced Oregon once before in a bowl game, beating the Ducks 17-14 in the 2005 Holiday Bowl.

OU has never played in the Alamo Bowl before.