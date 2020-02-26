Sooners’ Top Trio Leads Way To Win Over Texas Tech in OKC

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team got 58 of their 65 points from their starters and held #22 Texas Tech to just 33 percent shooting from the field to get a much needed win for their NCAA Tournament resume’, beating the Red Raiders 65-51 at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

The Sooners took control right from the start, going on an 11-2 run to begin the game and building a 15-point lead before taking a 32-22 lead to halftime.

The lead grew to 18 in the second half and Tech never seriously threatened to make a run.

OU senior Kristian Doolittle led all scorers with 19 points, while wearing a mask to protect his nose, which was broken in last Saturday’s Bedlam loss in Stillwater.

Three other Sooners scored in double figures, with Brady Manek scoring 15 points and Austin Reaves 11 points, with three 3-pointers, all in the first half.

OU improved to 9-3 on the season when those three are in double figure scoring.

Jamal Bieniemy added 11 points for the Sooners, who shot 47 percent from the field.

Oklahoma outrebounded Tech 43-29 and outscored the Red Raiders 13-4 in second chance points.

The Sooners needed the win to stay on track to make the NCAA Tournament.

OU improved to 17-11 overall, 7-8 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners travel to Morgantown to face #20 West Virginia this Saturday at 3:00 pm.

The game at Chesapeake Arena was the first ever Big 12 conference game played in an NBA arena.