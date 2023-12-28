Oklahoma’s football team trails Arizona 10-0 after one quarter in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday night.

Arizona got the ball to start the game and got into Sooner territory before settling for a 39-yard field goal from Tyler Loop to take a 3-0 lead with 10:57 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma’s first possession lasted just three plays, as freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold was intercepted by Genesis Smith at the OU 35-yard line.

It took Arizona just one play to convert the turnover into points.

Noah Fifita passed deep to Jacob Cowing for the touchdown to put the Wildcats up 10-0 with 10:33 left in the first quarter.

OU gained just six yards in three plays and punted on their next possession, but got the ball back after forcing the Wildcats to punt.

The next Sooner possession also ended in a turnover, as Gunner Maldonado intercepted Arnold at the Wildcats’ 34-yard line.

This is the third meeting between the two teams and the first since 1989.

Each team has one win in the series.