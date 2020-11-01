Sooners Take Control of Tech 28-7 in the 2nd Quarter

The Sooners got a boost with the return of Rahmondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins from suspension. However, the opening drive didn’t start well for the Sooners. Henri Colombi hit a 22 yard strike to Erik Ezukanma. SaRodorick Thompson broke a 28 yard run off followed by a five yard touchdown run. Tech jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

The Sooners and Raiders traded punts following that. When OU got it back, Spencer Rattler found Austin Stogner on an impressive 41 yard strike. That set up Rahmondre Stevenson rushing in his first touchdown of the season from six yards out. OU tied it up at 7 in the first.

On the next Tech drive, Henri Columbi threw a pass over the middle his receiver couldn’t handle and Tre Norwood tallied his first interception of the season deep in Tech territory. A few plays later TJ Pledger ran home a two yard touchdown to make it 14-7. OU had their first lead of the night.

That wasn’t all though. Norwood picked a second pass off from a tip. Again OU capitalized. Stevenson notched his second touchdown of the night from a yard out. 21-7 Sooners.

OU would get it back and the offense continued to fire on all cylinders. Spencer Sanders found Jeremiah Hall for the four yard touchdown and OU was totally in control 28-7.