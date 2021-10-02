Sooners Lead K-State at Halftime

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Oklahoma’s football team leads Kansas State 13-10 at halftime at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday.

Kansas State got the ball to start the game and converted a 3rd and 14, and a 4th and 5, until the drive ended when Reggie Grimes stripped the ball from Jacardia Wright, and Nik Bonitto picked it up on a bounce and returned it 70 yards to the K-State 19-yard line.

OU got the ball to the one-yard line, then had three straight lost yardage plays.

Caleb Williams took his eye off the shotgun snap and had to recover it for a 12-yard loss, then an illegal procedure penalty lost five more yards, then Spencer Rattler was sacked.

The Sooners had to settle for a 40-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic to make it 3-0 with 4:42 to play in the first quarter.

Kansas State responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to Phillip Brooks on 4th and goal to give the Wildcats a 7-3 lead with 11 seconds left in the first quarter.

OU had just 16 total yards of offense after one quarter.

Oklahoma’s answer was a 75-yard drive in 12 plays, with Jeremiah Hall scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run to give OU the lead again, 10-7, with 10:19 to play in the second quarter.

K-State then took 8:49 off the clock, running 19 plays for 63 yards and then settling for a 29-yard field goal by Taiten Winkel to tie the game 10-10 with 1:30 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma worked down the field to get a 27-yard field goal from Brkic with two seconds left in the half to take a 13-10 lead.

Each team had just three possessions in the first half, not counting the final 2 seconds for K-State to end the half.

The Wildcats had a big lead in time of possession, 19:37 to 10:23.

Kansas State has won two in a row over the Sooners.