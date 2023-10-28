Oklahoma’s football team trails Kansas 7-0 after the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday.

Kansas got the ball to start the game and marched into OU territory, but on 4th and 3 from the Sooners’ 27, Trace Ford deflected a pass over the middle to give Oklahoma the ball on downs.

On Oklahoma’s third play from scrimmage, Dillon Gabriel was intercepted on a pass to the right flat by Ra’Mello Dotson, who returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to put the Jayhawks up 7-0 with 9:25 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooners moved to the Kansas 20 on the ensuing possession, but on 4th and 3, Gabriel was sacked and the Jayhawks took over on downs.

KU got a 25-yard pass from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold, and then a 21-yard run by Devin Neal to the OU 14-yard line as the first quarter expired.

Oklahoma has won 18 in a row over Kansas, the longest streak in series history, and eight straight in Lawrence.