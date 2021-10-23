Sooners Start Slowly, Finish Strong to Beat Kansas

LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 23: Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to hand off to running back Kennedy Brooks (26) in the first quarter of a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma’s football team fell behind by 10 points twice, then scored 35 second half points to come from behind and beat Kansas 35-23 at Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence on Saturday.

Caleb Williams was 15-for-20 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead the comeback.

Kansas had the ball for 22 of the 30 minutes of the first half and outgained the Sooners 195-78.

It was the first time since 1992 the Jayhawks had shut out OU in a half.

Kansas got the ball to start the game and marched 80 yards in 14 plays, with no gain of more than 9 yards until a 14-yard run by quarterback Jason Bean to the Sooner 1-yard line.

Devin Neal scored on the next play to give the Jayhawks a 7-0 lead with 5:50 to play in the first quarter.

On Oklahoma’s first possession, the Sooners picked up a first down, then on 3rd and 5, Caleb Williams was sacked by Kyron Johnson to force a punt.

Devil Neal gained 44 yards on a run to the OU 23-yard line as the Jayhawks were threatening to end the first quarter.

That set up a 28-yard field goal by Jacob Borcila to give KU a 10-0 lead with 11:24 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma’s next possession ended with a turnover, as Williams had a deep pass intercepted by Ricky Thomas at the KU 20-yard line.

The Jayhawks kept the ball for 11 plays, but Borcila missed a 57-yard field goal attempt to keep the game 10-0 with 5:32 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma moved into Kansas territory late in the first half, but on 4th and 6, Williams threw incomplete deep to Eric Gray.

The Sooners got the ball to start the second half and went 75 yards in 14 plays, with Williams passing to Jadon Haselwood for a 5-yard touchdown to cut the KU lead to 10-7 with 7:57 to play in the third quarter.

Kansas responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, with Jason Bean throwing to Lawrence Arnold for 22 yards and to Steven McBride for 20.

On 4th and goal from the one, Neal scored on a run to give the Jayhawks a 17-7 lead with 1:30 to play in the third quarter.

It took OU just three plays to answer, as Trevon West gained 66 yards on a reverse on the first play of the possession.

Two plays later, Williams passed to Jeremiah Hall for the 8-yard touchdown to cut the Jayhawk lead to 17-14 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Sooners forced a punt after a three-and-out possession, then went 48 yards in four plays to take their first lead.

Williams passed to Kennedy Brooks for a gain of 24, then to Eric Gray for 23 yards to the KU one-yard line.

Brooks scored from there and OU led 21-17 with 12:35 to play.

Oklahoma’s defense got the ball back on a turnover next.

Key Lawrence stripped the ball from Steven McBride, and Justin Broiles recovered at the KU 47-yard line.

Four plays later, OU turned it into points.

On 4th and 3 from the KU 40-yard line, Williams kept the ball and scored on a 40-yard run to give Oklahoma a 28-17 lead with 7:53 to play.

Kansas came right back, going 75 yards in 5 plays, with Bean passing over the middle to Luke Grimm for a 14-yard touchdown.

KU went for two points after the touchdown, but Kwame Lassiter was tackled for a loss and it was 28-23 Oklahoma with 5:56 left.

On 4th and 1 from the OU 46-yard line, Brooks was about to be stopped short of the first down line, but Williams took the ball from Brooks and ran for the first down to the KU 49-yard line.

From there the drive continued, with Brooks scoring from four yards out to put OU up 35-23 with 42 seconds to play.

Brooks had 81 yards rushing on 24 carries.

OU has won 17 in a row over Kansas and eight straight in Lawrence.

Oklahoma improved to 8-0 overall, 5-0 in Big 12 play.

OU is 8-0 for the first time since 2004.

The Sooners host Texas Tech at 2:30 pm next Saturday.