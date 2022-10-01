Oklahoma’s football team trails TCU 55-17 after three quarters at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.

TCU has 630 total yards, and OU allowed the third most points they’ve allowed in a half in the Big 12 era.

The Sooners got the ball to start the game, and on their third snap, turned the ball over.

Dillon Gabriel passed to Marvin Mims, who caught the pass, but immediately had the ball knocked out by TCU’s Abraham Camara, and Dee Winters of the Horned Frogs recovered at the OU 46-yard line.

It took TCU just four plays to convert the turnover into points.

Max Duggan threw a high lob to Savion Williams, who made a leaping catch in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown and TCU led 7-0 with 12:45 to play in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, OU took over at the TCU 45-yard line and went 19 yards before settling for a 43-yard field goal by Zach Schmit to cut the Frogs’ lead to 7-3 with 9:49 to play in the first quarter.

TCU responded with a big play on the third snap of the ensuing possession, with Duggan throwing deep to a wide open Taye Barber, who went 73 yards for the touchdown.

The Frogs’ kicker Griffin Kell missed the extra point and it was 13-3 TCU with 8:35 left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, with Gabriel overthrowing a receiver on 4th and 4 from the TCU 33.

The Frogs scored on the next play, with Duggan running untouched for a 67-yard touchdown and it was 20-3 TCU with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, OU’s offense got its first big play, with Gabriel passing to Brayden Willis, who appeared to score on a 79-yard touchdown.

On replay review, it was ruled he stepped out of bounds at the 1-yard line, and on the next play Eric Gray scored to cut TCU’s lead to 20-10 with 2:15 to play in the first quarter.

The Horned Frogs responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive, with Kendre Miller scoring from 15 yards out to make it 27-10 TCU with seven seconds left in the first quarter.

After making one first down, OU punted early in the second quarter, then TCU went 89 yards in 9 plays to add to their lead.

Emari Demercado gained 36 yards on a run to the OU 1-yard line, then scored on the next play to make it 34-10 Frogs with 10:30 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma lost Gabriel on the next drive, as he was sliding to protect himself, and was hit in the head on a targeting penalty by TCU’s Jamoi Hodge.

Davis Beville replaced Gabriel, and OU ran three straight running plays, with Eric Gray gaining 13 and 3 yards on two runs, then Javontae Barnes scoring from 20 yards out to make it 34-17 TCU with 8:49 left in the first half.

OU held TCU on downs, then had to punt.

The Frogs added to their lead with another big offensive play, a 62-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Gunnar Henderson to cap a six-play, 89-yard drive and it was 41-17 TCU with 1:34 to play in the second quarter.

Both teams punted to start the second half, then TCU got another big play on offense, with Kendre Miller scoring on a 69-yard touchdown run to put the Frogs up 48-17 with 9:30 to play in the third quarter.

After an exchange of punts, OU turned the ball over on downs, and TCU went 67 yards in six plays, with Duggan finishing the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 55-17 Frogs with 1:40 to play in the third quarter.

OU is 8-1 all-time against TCU in Fort Worth.