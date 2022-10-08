Oklahoma’s football team trails Texas 42-0 after three quarters at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

Both teams were forced to punt on their opening drive, then Texas marched to the first score.

The Longhorns went 90 yards in 12 plays, with Bijan Robinson scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 6:48 left in the first quarter.

With quarterback Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol, Oklahoma used a variety of unusual offensive schemes to move the ball downfield on the ensuing possession, with Brayden Willis taking snaps in the wildcat formation.

On 4th and 3 from the Texas 20-yard line, OU lined up for a field goal, but holder Michael Turk passed to kicker Zach Schmitt, who gained three yards for the first down at the UT 17.

On 4th and 1 from the Texas 8, OU went for it, but Eric Gray was stopped for no gain and the Longhorns took over on downs.

Texas then went 92 yards in 8 plays, with Quinn Ewers passing to Xavier Worthy for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 14-0 lead with 12:40 to play in the second quarter.

After an Oklahoma punt, Texas went 80 yards in 9 plays, with Ewers passing to Keilan Robinson for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 Longhorns with 7:31 left in the first half.

The Sooners moved into Texas territory on their next possession, but on a trick play, running back Eric Gray tried to pass to Willis, but it was intercepted by Jahdae Barron, who returned it six yards to the Texas 21.

The Longhorns then marched 79 yards in 9 plays, with Ewers passing to Ja’Tavion Sanders for a 24-yard touchdown to extend the UT lead to 28-0 with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Oklahoma tried a desperation deep pass on the first snap after that but Davis Beville was intercepted by D’shawn Jamison at the Texas 25 with two seconds left in the half.

The Sooners got the ball to start the second half, but turned the ball over on downs when Beville was sacked on 4th and 2 at the OU 43.

OU’s defense got the ball back when Ewers was intercepted by C.J. Coldon, who returned it 20 yards to the OU 31.

The Sooners couldn’t do much with it, and punted, and Texas then added to the lead.

UT went 76 yards in 7 plays, with Bijan Robinson scoring from 11 yards out around the left side to make it 35-0 Longhorns with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

OU punted after three downs, and Texas scored again, going 47 yards in six plays, with Ewers passing to Sanders for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 42-0 Longhorns with 1:57 to play in the third quarter.

Oklahoma has won four in a row in the series, and this is the first unranked matchup since 1998.