Oklahoma’s football team is on its first three-game losing streak since 1998, and will host #19 Kansas this Saturday at 11:00 am.

The Sooners had issues on both sides of the ball in a 49-0 loss to Texas last Saturday.

OU was forced to use backup quarterback Davis Beville, with Dillon Gabriel out with a concussion.

Gabriel said Monday night he’s still in concussion protocol but feeling better.

OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said morale is still high despite the team’s struggles.