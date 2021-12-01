Sooners Upset 14th-Ranked Florida

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team honored former coach Lon Kruger on Wednesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center, and the Sooners got Kruger the added bonus of beating another of his former teams, 14th-ranked Florida, 74-67.

OU led almost the entire game, and shot 49 percent from the field.

Tanner Groves paced the Sooners with 20 points and 8 rebounds, with Jalen Hill adding 18 points and Umoja Gibson 15.

The Sooners were just 4-for-14 from three-point range, but the Gators were 4-for-24 from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma led by 10 points early, and Florida never led by more than two points.

The Sooners improve to 7-1 on the season and will next be in action Tuesday, December 7, when they host Butler at 8:00 pm.