Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team used 17-2 and 14-2 runs in the second half to beat Central Arkansas 88-72 on Thursday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The game had eight ties and 12 lead changes in the first half before the Sooners took charge in the second half.

Javian McCollum led OU with 23 points and hit five three-pointers.

OU made 10 three-pointers as a team and shot 52 percent from the field overall.

Three other Sooners scored in double figures.

Otega Oweh had 16 points, Sam Godwin scored 14 and Jalon Moore added 12.

Oklahoma improved to 11-1 on the season.

The Sooners finish non-conference play on New Year’s Eve with a 2:00 pm home game against Monmouth.