Sooners Use Strong Second Half to Blow Away Cyclones

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team doubled Iowa State’s point total in the second half to pull away from the Cyclones and win 90-61 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Wednesday night.

The win was OU’s largest victory margin over ISU since a 126-97 win in Norman in 1989.

The Sooners had six players score in double figures, led by Kristian Doolittle’s 20 points.

Brady Manek had 18 points and made four 3-pointers.

Alondes Williams got the start and scored 14 points and sparked OU’s dominance in the second half.

OU scored the first six points of the second half after leading 40-36 at halftime, then went on a 12-2 run later in the half to extend the lead even more.

Austin Reaves and Jamal Bieniemy both had 12 points and made two 3-pointers each, while De’Vion Harmon added 10 points off the bench.

OU shot 48 percent from the field and made 11 of 24 from three-point range.

The Sooners also had a big rebounding advantage, 40-27, held ISU to just five free throw attempts, and had just six turnovers.

Oklahoma had lost six of their previous seven meetings against the Cyclones, who were playing without their top player, Tyrese Haliburton, who was ruled out for the season on Monday after breaking his wrist last Saturday.

The Sooners improved to 16-8 on the season overall, 6-5 in Big 12 play.

OU visits #3 Kansas next on Saturday at 11:00 am at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

OU hasn’t won at KU since 1993, losing 18 straight.