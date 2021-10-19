Sooners Want Better Defense, Caleb’s Consistency At Kansas

Oklahoma’s football team will try to extend a long winning streak against Kansas this Saturday, a game OU is favored by more than five touchdowns to win in Lawrence at 11:00 am.

OU has won 16 in a row over the Jayhawks, the longest streak in series history, and seven straight in Lawrence.

OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch would like to see him get more turnovers.

The Sooners have only forced two in the last two games combined.

On offense, quarterback Caleb Williams has put up big numbers in back-to-back weeks against Texas and TCU, and OU head coach Lincoln Riley is hoping he can do that consistently.

Riley also made a point of how impressed he is with Williams’ ability to run with the ball.