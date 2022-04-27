The Oklahoma men’s golf team played the final round in 6-under par and won the Big 12 championship on Wednesday at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

The Sooners finished 14-under par, two shots ahead of Oklahoma State and three ahead of Texas, who entered the final round with a one shot lead over OU.

Oklahoma took the lead on the front nine and built it to seven strokes before Texas surged on the back nine.

The Sooners responded with a strong finish to win their third Big 12 title and second in the last four tournaments.

Four of OU’s golfers finished in the top 11 individually, led by Chris Gotterup, who was second at six-under par.

Logan McAllister tied for sixth at three-under par, Patrick Welch tied for ninth at two-under, and Drew Goodman tied for 11th at one-under.

Oklahoma State was led by Bo Jin, who tied for third at five-under par.

Aman Gupta was fifth at four-under par, and Eugenio Chacarra was tied for sixth at three-under par.