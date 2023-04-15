NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top-ranked women’s gymnastics team saved their best session for last at the NCAA Championships on Saturday, scoring a 198.3875 to win their second straight and sixth national championship in the last nine years.

OU led after each of the four rotations, and while never scoring a 10, were consistently scoring at least 9.9.

Olivia Trautman led the Sooners with a 9.95 on both vault and uneven bars.

Audrey Davis had a 9.95 on the balance beam, and Jordan Bowers had a 9.95 for the top score of any gymnast on the floor exercise.

Florida finished second, Utah third and LSU fourth.

OU’s team score was their best of any session during the NCAA Championships and their fifth best score of the season.